Turkish mosque attacked in Zaandam, Netherlands
Mosque official in the city of Zaandam in the northwestern Netherlands said that there was no damage to the mosque other than broken windows and that the attack would become more clear once the security cameras were examined.
There was no damage to the mosque other than broken windows. / AFP Archive
November 11, 2020

A Turkish mosque has come under an attack in the city of Zaandam in the northwestern Netherlands.

“We don’t know who carried out the attack, but we are worried," mosque official Ismail Genc told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday

But, he added "we are worried that the weather gets dark early especially in the winter and our students study religion in the mosque in the evenings.”

No damageGenc said the caretaker who came to the mosque noticed the situation, adding they had never experienced such a thing before.

He said there was no damage to the mosque other than broken windows.

The details of the attack, he said, would become more clear once the security cameras are examined.

SOURCE:AA
