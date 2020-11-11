WORLD
Several wounded in blast at WW1 event at Saudi cemetery
At least four people wounded in Saudi city of Jeddah in what the French Foreign Ministry said was an IED attack during an Armistice Day event attended by representatives of foreign embassies.
French consulate in Jeddah city has urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise "maximum vigilance". / AFP
November 11, 2020

French officials have said multiple people were wounded when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

The officials from the French Foreign Ministry said that several countries had representatives at the annual Armistice Day ceremony, held on Wednesday at a cemetery for non-Muslim burials. 

Saudi state TV confirmed one Greek and one local were among the wounded. The British government said one UK national suffered minor injuries.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," the French ministry said.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack."

"Such attacks on innocent people are shameful and entirely without justification," said a joint statement issued by the embassies of the five countries in attendance. The group also acknowledged the work of Saudi first responders at the scene. 

Frane calls for 'maximum vigilance'

Wednesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and is commemorated in several European countries. 

The French officials spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

The French consulate in the city urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise "maximum vigilance".

"In particular, exercise discretion, and stay away from all gatherings and be cautious when moving around," said the statement, which was circulated to French residents in Jeddah.

READ MORE:French police interrogate Muslim children for disliking insulting cartoons

Anger towards Macron

The attack follows on the heels of a stabbing on October 29 that slightly wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jeddah.

France has urged its citizens in the kingdom to be "on maximum alert" amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed insulting caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class.

On Tuesday, Macron hosted a summit of European leaders to plot a joint approach to combating radicalism after four people were killed in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna last week.

READ MORE:Turkey 'stands with' Austria over shooting in Vienna

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
