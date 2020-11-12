Originally from Mersin, Nusrettin Bicer has been working to bring books to kids in small villages in Suruc, Sanliurfa for the past year. He and his partner Abdulkadir Korkmaz, who is from Gaziantep, are elementary school teachers in Suruc who used to teach at the same school, Hulya Agan elementary school.

Bicer has been an elementary school teacher for six years, and Korkmaz for five. They are both 29 years old. Bicer tells TRT World that they were inspired by the “Librarian with the Donkey”, Mustafa Guzelgoz, who used to bring books to villages on the back of a donkey in the 1950s in Turkey.

The two friends visit ten small villages around Suruc, Sanliurfa in Turkey’s southeast on a regular basis with their converted minibus. Every two weeks, they go to pick up books they had lent the children in their second-hand vehicle they have transformed into a library, and exchange them with different ones.

The duo also hold workshops on science, art, play games to improve intelligence, perform puppet shows. Bicer says they plan to add drama, philosophy and coding to this year’s programme.

The ‘Reading is Being on the Road’ library, named as such because “we are always on the road to take books to kids” and also because “reading makes you a better human being, and you get ahead” has about 1,500 books right now. Asked if they are all children’s books, Bicer tells TRT World that there are also world classics for adults’ perusal.

“The villages, they had an adaptation process to our minibus at first,” Bicer says. “Now they run to us whenever we’re around their village, with much enthusiasm. They excitedly bring in books they’ve read and look for new books to pick up.”

The Sabanci Foundation has selected Bicer and Korkmaz to their Changemakers programme, noting “Nusrettin Biçer and Abdulkadir Korkmaz reach out to children and continue to make a difference in their lives with the support of their colleagues.”

Bicer points out that being selected by the Sabanci Foundation has benefited them, validating their work and legitimising their quest to bring literacy to young children. “People were reticent about helping the ‘Reading is Being on the Road’ library with books and games, and now there is no hesitation,” Bicer adds.

According to the Sabanci Foundation, “The goal of Nusrettin and Abdulkadir, who have reached hundreds of children until now, is to visit all villages in Suruc.”

The kids are grateful, too: One letter the volunteer librarians received, from Fatma Akarslan, decorated with illustrations of a heart, a four-leaf clover, a star and a sticker, says: “Nusrettin teacher, I am so glad to have met you. I like you very much. We will have a great time together. You both are wonderful people. We like you very much. We will get along very well. Bye for now.”

Another letter, addressed to the mobile library, says: “My friends and I like you very much. Nusrettin teacher I don’t know about my friends but I like you very much; I like the other teacher very much too. I mean don’t let it be said behind my back that ‘Arda didn’t like us’. The library was great; I liked you very much.” The letter was written on orange paper and signed by Arda Aksimsek.

Bicer and Korkmaz had stopped their travels in March because of Covid-19, but after receiving permission from the Ministry of Education in October, they began visiting villages after school during the week. They also visit villages on the Syrian border, about an hour’s drive, on the weekends.

Bicer says they are happy to contribute to the education and betterment of children, and are hopeful for their future, which they believe will be bright.