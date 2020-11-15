POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Lewis Hamilton wins Turkish Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins 7th Formula One championship to equal Michael Schumacher's record, with three races of season remaining.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line to win the race, Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey, on November 15, 2020. / Reuters
November 15, 2020

Britain's Lewis Hamilton has taken a record-equalling seventh world championship and has become Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team-mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare Sunday afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions, and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Race held in Istanbul 

The 14th round of the 2020 F1 season was held in Turkey's largest metropolis of Istanbul. Turkey hosted a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The race took place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located on the city's Asian side.

READ MORE:Stroll ends Mercedes' streak with shock pole in Turkish F1 Grand Prix

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
