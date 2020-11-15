Britain's Lewis Hamilton has taken a record-equalling seventh world championship and has become Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team-mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare Sunday afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions, and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Race held in Istanbul

The 14th round of the 2020 F1 season was held in Turkey's largest metropolis of Istanbul. Turkey hosted a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The race took place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located on the city's Asian side.

READ MORE:Stroll ends Mercedes' streak with shock pole in Turkish F1 Grand Prix