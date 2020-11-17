WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in eastern DRC's Beni region
Around 36 people have been killed in Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials say, blaming ADF militia for fresh killings.
Dozens killed in eastern DRC's Beni region
This map of the Democratic Republic of Congo marks areas where armed groups have been attacking civilians since the army announced an operation against them on November 1, 2019. / TRTWorld
November 17, 2020

Around three dozen people have been killed in the Beni region in Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials have said.

Twenty-nine bodies were found in the Virunga Park, the interior minister of North Kivu province, Jean-Bosco Sebishimbo, said on Tuesday, blaming the ADF militia, which has massacred hundreds of people over the past year.

ADF originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan rebel group.

The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast DRC. 

The group has killed hundreds of civilians since the army launched a crackdown on it last November, according to an unofficial count.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. 

But since April 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by the so-called Daesh's Central Africa Province, which has sometimes made factual errors in its statements.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us