Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria, calling it 'retaliatory attack'
Israeli sources say its attacks hit military targets belonging to Iran's Quds Force and Syrian regime forces following discovery of IEDs on its side of a border crossing point with Syria.
FILE PHOTO: A view of Israeli air strikes on Iranian targets in Syria. / Reuters
November 18, 2020

Israel's army says it launched air strikes on Iranian and Syrian targets inside Syria, calling it a retaliatory attack after it found explosive devices along its northern border.

Israel's military said it had discovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on its side of a border crossing point with Syria.

The IEDs "were placed by a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces," an army statement said.

READ MORE:Israel closes Golan airspace after air strikes shake Syria's Damascus

"In response, overnight, Israeli fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds force and the Syrian Armed Forces," it said.

Israel said it hit "storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds"

"Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries were struck," the statement added.

READ MORE:Is Iran silently preparing for intensified conflict with Israel?

Iranian targets

Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Tel Aviv rarely acknowledges individual strikes, but has done so when it says it is responding to specific attacks on Israeli territory.

READ MORE: Israeli jets attack air base in Syria's Homs – regime army

SOURCE:AFP
