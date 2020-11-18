POLITICS
Seven countries at risk of famine get UN funding
UN earmarks $100 million to help Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Yemen and Ethiopia.
In this file photo, an Afghan boy holds food grains he collected under the truck with humanitarian aid in central Kabul December 5, 2001. / Reuters
November 18, 2020

The United Nations humanitarian office is releasing $100 million in emergency funding to seven countries at risk of famine in Africa and the Middle East amid conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic, while the humanitarian chief says returning to a world where famines are common would be "obscene".

A statement overnight said $80 million of the money will go to Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. 

Another $20 million has been set aside for "anticipatory action to fight hunger in Ethiopia", where deadly fighting erupted this month in its rebellious northern Tigray region.

“Without immediate action, famine could be a reality in the coming months in parts of Burkina Faso, northeast Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. This would be the first time famine has been declared since 2017 in parts of South Sudan,” the statement said.

A return to a world where famines are commonplace would be “obscene in a world where there is more than enough food for everyone”, UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said.

The UN said the money will target the most vulnerable, especially women, girls and people with disabilities.

The money breaks down as follows: $15 million to Afghanistan, Burkina Faso $6 million, Congo $7 million, northeastern Nigeria $15 million, South Sudan $7 million and Yemen $30 million.

All have been destabilised by conflict or extremist attacks.

