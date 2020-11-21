TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkey sees itself 'nowhere else but in Europe'
President Erdogan says Turkey seeks to build "our future together with Europe," adding Ankara's aim is not to violate anyone's rights or legitimate stance.
Erdogan: Turkey sees itself 'nowhere else but in Europe'
Turkish President Erdogan speaks with the AK Party's virtual meeting from Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 21, 2020. / AA
November 21, 2020

Urging the European Union "not to be a tool for overt hostility" towards Turkey," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey sees itself "nowhere else but in Europe", and that Ankara seeks stronger cooperation with allies.

"We see ourselves nowhere else but in Europe. We contemplate to build our future together with Europe," Erdogan told his governing Justice and Development (AK) party's regular provincial congresses on Saturday.

But he said, "EU should keep its promises to us, not discriminate, and at least not to be a tool for overt hostility towards our country."

He said Turkey's aim is not to fight anyone inside and outside, to violate anyone's rights, or to violate anyone's legitimate stance. 

The meeting was held virtually as part of Covid-19 measures.

"We want to be in stronger cooperation with our friends and allies," Erdogan said.

READ MORE:Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions, democracy

Cooperation with allies

Erdogan said that Ankara wants to use its long and close ally relations with Washington actively in resolving the regional and global issues.

He said Turkey also cannot ignore countries, such as Russia and Iran, with whom it has deep-rooted ties.

"We seek to improve our cooperation with almost all regional pacts in the world," he said, adding that Turkey works for solutions based on territorial integrity and political unity everywhere it is involved, from Syria to Libya.

"We believe that we do not have any problem with any country or institution that cannot be solved through politics, diplomacy, and dialogue," he stressed.

"We act with an understanding that takes care of the rights, law, justice, the oppressed, and the victims in everything we do. We expect our country to be approached with the same equitable approach."

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey to focus on production, investment, employment and exports

Coronavirus, economic plans 

"We will find a proper place in the post-pandemic world by improving our judicial infrastructure, strengthening the foundations of our economy, increasing production and employment," Erdogan said.

Last week, Erdogan said that Turkey was entering into a new period for both the economy and the judiciary and that Parliament will prioritise the new judiciary reform packages next year. 

He pledged a new economic growth strategy that will enable an improved investment climate for foreign investors backed by an efficient judicial system, saying that the strategy would be based on stability, lower inflation, and international investment.

READ MORE:Turkish lira jumps as central bank hikes key interest rate to 15 percent

READ MORE:Turkey imposes partial curfew to fight coronavirus surge

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us