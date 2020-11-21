Urging the European Union "not to be a tool for overt hostility" towards Turkey," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey sees itself "nowhere else but in Europe", and that Ankara seeks stronger cooperation with allies.

"We see ourselves nowhere else but in Europe. We contemplate to build our future together with Europe," Erdogan told his governing Justice and Development (AK) party's regular provincial congresses on Saturday.

But he said, "EU should keep its promises to us, not discriminate, and at least not to be a tool for overt hostility towards our country."

He said Turkey's aim is not to fight anyone inside and outside, to violate anyone's rights, or to violate anyone's legitimate stance.

The meeting was held virtually as part of Covid-19 measures.

"We want to be in stronger cooperation with our friends and allies," Erdogan said.

READ MORE:Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions, democracy

Cooperation with allies

Erdogan said that Ankara wants to use its long and close ally relations with Washington actively in resolving the regional and global issues.

He said Turkey also cannot ignore countries, such as Russia and Iran, with whom it has deep-rooted ties.

"We seek to improve our cooperation with almost all regional pacts in the world," he said, adding that Turkey works for solutions based on territorial integrity and political unity everywhere it is involved, from Syria to Libya.

"We believe that we do not have any problem with any country or institution that cannot be solved through politics, diplomacy, and dialogue," he stressed.

"We act with an understanding that takes care of the rights, law, justice, the oppressed, and the victims in everything we do. We expect our country to be approached with the same equitable approach."

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey to focus on production, investment, employment and exports

Coronavirus, economic plans

"We will find a proper place in the post-pandemic world by improving our judicial infrastructure, strengthening the foundations of our economy, increasing production and employment," Erdogan said.

Last week, Erdogan said that Turkey was entering into a new period for both the economy and the judiciary and that Parliament will prioritise the new judiciary reform packages next year.

He pledged a new economic growth strategy that will enable an improved investment climate for foreign investors backed by an efficient judicial system, saying that the strategy would be based on stability, lower inflation, and international investment.

READ MORE:Turkish lira jumps as central bank hikes key interest rate to 15 percent

READ MORE:Turkey imposes partial curfew to fight coronavirus surge