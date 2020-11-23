WORLD
Afghan spy chief: Taliban rigging hobby drones to drop bombs
National Directorate of Security head Ahmad Zia Shiraj says militants used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces and urges government to stop importing the gadgets.
Taliban reportedly used a drone in October to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province. [FILE] / AP Archive
November 23, 2020

The Taliban has deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in some recent attacks, Afghanistan's spy chief has said, illustrating a new fighting method used by the insurgents.

Ahmad Zia Shiraj, who heads the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said on Monday that Taliban fighters were using hobby drones and rigging them with explosives.

"The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones," Shiraj said in an address to parliament, adding the NDS wants to stop the import of the popular devices.

In late October, the Taliban reportedly used a drone to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province.

Shiraj did not confirm the report, but he noted that the Taliban have used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban. 

Daesh in Afghanistan

While the technique is new to the Taliban, Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria started using toy planes and hobby drones in 2016 to carry explosives.

Daesh maintains a small but deadly presence in Afghanistan and has resisted years-long efforts by the US and Afghan forces to wipe them out.

"We have destroyed their leadership circle but their second layer are young are still active," Shiraj said.

Daesh claimed three deadly attacks in recent weeks in Kabul that killed scores of people, including a rocket attack on Saturday.

US-Taliban deal 

The Taliban and Washington signed a deal in February paving the way for foreign forces to leave Afghanistan entirely by May 2021.

In return, the insurgent group pledged to prevent transnational groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh from operating inside Afghanistan.

SOURCE:AFP
