WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's first delegation in Sudan to establish ties
Army Radio, operated by the Israeli Army, announced the delegation's visit to Khartoum as part of a US-brokered agreement to take steps towards normalising ties.
Israel's first delegation in Sudan to establish ties
Last week, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said the initial delegation to Sudan would be small and tasked with security matters. / AA Archive
November 23, 2020

Israel has dispatched its first delegation to Sudan, after the countries announced a US-brokered agreement on October 23 to take steps towards establishing ties.

Israel's Army Radio, operated by the Israeli Army, announced the delegation's Sudan visit on Monday, but Israeli and Sudanese officials had no immediate comment.

Speaking last week, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said the initial delegation to Sudan would be small and tasked with security matters.

A larger delegation would follow to address possible economic cooperation with Khartoum, he told Ynet TV.

READ MORE: Netanyahu holds secret talks with Crown Prince MBS, Pompeo in Saudi ArabiaArab-Israel ties

Sudan followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in becoming the third Arab government that Israel was able to engage with.

Israel is trying to use its influence in Washington to procure credibility from Arab states, but Arab states have faced a harsh backlash from the Muslim world for the double standards against human rights violations in Palestine.

The military and civilian echelons of the transitional Sudanese government have been divided over how fast and how far to go towards normalising relations with Israel.

On Monday, an Israeli official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited Saudi Arabia in a controversial move that is likely to spark fury. 

Riyadh denied such a meeting took place. 

READ MORE:Arab majorities oppose normalisation with Israel

READ MORE:Sudan's move to normalise relations condemned

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us