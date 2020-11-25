WORLD
3 MIN READ
BCCI: England to play four Tests in India in early 2021
England will play four Tests, three one-day internationals and five T20s, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, adding, however, that the BCCI would "have to keep assessing the situation" because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BCCI: England to play four Tests in India in early 2021
Newly-elected President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly attends a press conference after taking charge in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. / AP
November 25, 2020

India will host England for four Tests in early 2021 in what could become the key clashes in deciding who reaches the world Test championship final.

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, announced the series, planned for February-March, late Tuesday, but warned the coronavirus pandemic could still cause problems.

Australia lead the nine-nation inaugural world Test championship league with India second and England third. The top two will go into the final next year at Lord's.

India host England shortly after their four-Test series in Australia and both showdowns will be key in deciding the final. England had originally been scheduled to play five Tests in India.

READ MORE: International cricket set to return as Windies arrive in England

Coronavirus pandemic

England will play four Tests, three one-day internationals and five T20s, Ganguly said, although he said the BCCI would "have to keep assessing the situation" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of people are talking about the second Covid wave," he said. "We're already hearing of cases being on the rise again in Mumbai and Delhi, so we have to be careful and make sure everything is in order."

Ganguly revealed that he has undergone 22 Covid-19 Tests in the past four-and-a-half months because of his travel schedule. All had been negative, he said.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 100,000 lives in India, which is the second worst hit nation after the United States.

England's original limited-overs tour to India in September-October and the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November were both casualties of the pandemic.

READ MORE:Australia aiming to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us