POLITICS
3 MIN READ
2021 Australian Open will likely be delayed
Victoria State sports minister says negotiations on the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne is at a "very complex" stage, but he remains confident it will go ahead in the early part of 20
2021 Australian Open will likely be delayed
In this February 2, 2020, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, plays Austria's Dominic Thiem on Rod Laver Arena in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. / AP Archive
November 25, 2020

The Australian Open will likely be delayed by one to two weeks, as talks continue over staging the tournament in Melbourne, which has only recently emerged from months of coronavirus lockdown.

A delay for a week or two to the first Grand Slam of the year, scheduled to begin on January 18, was now "most likely", Victoria State's Sports Minister Martin Pakula said on Wednesday.

"I still think it's much more likely that it will be a shorter rather than longer delay."

The "very complex negotiations" were still underway but he remained confident it would go ahead in the early part of 2021.

READ MORE: Medvedev beats Nadal to set up title match against Thiem at ATP Finals

For eight months, Australia has virtually closed off from the rest of the world, with a blanket ban on non-residents entering the country and citizens strongly advised against all foreign travel.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley had originally wanted players to start arriving in Australia from mid-December so they could undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine before playing traditional warm-up events.

But the plan was thrown into doubt by Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews, who reportedly will not allow players to arrive before January, which would make it all but impossible to hold the high-profile ATP Cup and other tournaments at the start of the Open.

Still under discussion is whether players will be able to train or compete during the quarantine.

It comes as Grand Slam winner Andy Murray called for all players to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when it becomes available.

"I would hope that all the players would be willing to do that for the good of the sport, providing everything has proved to be safe, clinical trials and everything have been done and there are not any significant side-effects," Murray said.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Nadal said it was an unprecedented situation and urged patience from players.

"That is difficult for everyone," he said at the ATP Finals in London last week.

"We need to be flexible to understand the situation and to find a way to play as many tournaments as possible next year."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us