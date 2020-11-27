Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he will leave his post after a new constitution is adopted.

"I will not work as president with you under the new constitution," Lukashenko said on Friday, during a meeting with employees of a hospital in capital Minsk, according to Belta news agency.

Lukashenko did not specify when that day will come but stressed the need for amendments to the constitution and adjustments to presidential powers.

The veteran leader told the news agency that he is in favour of amending the constitution including adjusting the head of state's powers to prevent "disaster" if given to "an unknown president".

"I am not going to shape the constitution to suit my needs. I am not going to be the president once the new constitution is in place," Lukashenko said.

"I will never allow someone to hit the wrong note in the course of adopting the new constitution or rig an election in line with the new constitution later on."

On the upcoming constitution changes, he said: "We'd better do it now, without a war. It would be worse if we are forced to go to war."

Months of protests

Belarus has been rocked by months of anti-government protests after Lukashenko claimed victory in an August 9 presidential election that his opponents say was rigged, a charge he denies.

The protesters want the leader, in power for 26 years, to resign.

Last week, Belarusian police detained hundreds of people who took to the streets in mass demonstrations chanting "I'm going out," the last known written words of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year-old anti-government protester who died this month.

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades to disperse the crowds demonstrating against Lukashenko.

