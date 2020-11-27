A suicide bomber has blown himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing seven people and wounding eight.

The Gelato Divino parlour is located near K4 Junction in the heart of Mogadishu, near the international airport.

"A suicide bomber blew up himself in the ice-cream restaurant," Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar said on Friday.

"Six people died and eight others were injured."

Al Shabab claims attack

Al Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack according to another local official.

The group is allied with Al Qaeda.

The attack occurred just hours after acting US Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the US ambassador and military personnel.

Somalian government spokesman Salah Omar Hassan announced the bombing's toll to reporters.

The government said at least eight people were wounded in the "heinous" attack.

Al Shabab often targets the capital.

