A senior member of the PKK has admitted that militants of the terror outfit fought alongside Armenian soldiers in the Karabakh region.

Layika Gultekin of PKK's women branch spoke to a terrorist-affiliated media outlet, confessing that the militants took part in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

"We went to Upper Karabakh to fight alongside Armenian soldiers. We will always be with the Armenians whenever they wish us to be," Gultekin said.

According to Turkish security officials, the terror group expected to win Armenia's favour for its presence in northern Iraq.

Armenia brought some 300 YPG/PKK terrorists from Mideast countries to Nagorno-Karabakh region to train Armenian militias, Anadolu Agency reported in September.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Karabakh conflict

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions have continued to demand the withdrawal of occupying Armenian forces.

Fresh clashes erupted on September 27 when the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, and violated humanitarian ceasefire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

On November 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.