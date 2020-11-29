TÜRKİYE
Turkey hits out at 'racist threat message' in Greece
The message was written on the elevator of a building where Xanthi Mufti Ahmet Mete resides in Western Thrace.
Insulting message written on an elevator of a building where Xanthi Mufti Ahmet Mete resides in Western Thrace has drawn reaction from Turkish officials, November 29, 2020. / AA
November 29, 2020

Turkey has slammed a “racist threat message” in northeastern Greece written on an elevator of an apartment building that is the residence of Mufti Ahmet Mete of Xanthi.

"This incident once again revealed the intolerance of racist and extremist groups in Greece towards the existence of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace and their representatives," said Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Saturday.

"We expect the Greek state to enlighten the heinous incident and bring its perpetrators to justice by carrying out an investigation with due seriousness and sensitivity," he added.

Separately, Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also denounced the attack.

"I condemn the attack on the residence of Mr. Ahmet Mete, the Mufti of Xanthi in Western Thrace. I call the attention of those who undertake the responsibility of protecting the rights of the Turkish minority. Hope the EU also recalls the notion of human rights when the victim of the attack is a Muslim as well," said Sentop.

Ali Erbas, head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, also condemned the message. 

READ MORE:Turkey slams burning of its flag in Greece over Hagia Sophia

A population of 150,000 Turks

Xanthi is part of Greece’s Western Thrace region, which has a population of 150,000 Muslim Turks dating centuries.

The election of muftis, or Islamic clerics, by Muslims in Greece is regulated by the 1913 Treaty of Athens, a Greek-Ottoman Empire pact which was implemented by Athens in 1920.

But in 1991, in violation of international law, Greece annulled its law regarding the 1913 treaty and unlawfully started to appoint the muftis itself.

The muftis appointed by the Greek state have since usurped local Muslims’ right of jurisdiction on family and inheritance matters.

The majority of Muslim Turks in Western Thrace do not recognise muftis appointed by the Greek state and instead elect theirs.

READ MORE:Greece orders Muslim prayer hall to shut down near Athens

SOURCE:AA
