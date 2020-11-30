POLITICS
New Zealand authorities charge 13 over volcano eruption tragedy
Worksafe,New Zealand’s primary regulator for workplace related incidents, will charge 10 parties under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand, December 12, 2019. / Reuters
November 30, 2020

Worksafe, New Zealand’s primary regulator for workplace related incidents, has said in a news conference its investigations found 13 parties had not met their health and safety obligations that resulted in killing 22 and injuring dozens.

A surprise eruption on the White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on December 9 last year, killed 22 people and injured dozens.

Majority of them were tourists from countries like Australia, the United States and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand. There were 47 people on the island when the volcano erupted.

Worksafe will charge 10 parties under the Health and Safety at Work Act which has a maximum fine of $1.06 million (NZ$1.5 million), the report said.

“This was an unexpected event, but that does not mean it was unforeseeable and there is a duty on operators to protect those in their care.” said WorkSafe Chief Executive Phil Parkes.

Three individuals were charged as directors or individuals who were required to exercise due diligence to ensure the company meets its health and safety obligations. These charges each carry a maximum fine of $300,000.

WorkSafe did not name those charged as they may seek suppression orders in their first appearance in court on December 15.

The agency said it had not investigated the rescue and recovery following the eruption, as that is the subject of a coronial inquest which is underway.

At the time of the eruption questions were raised why people were allowed on the island, a popular destination for day-trippers, given there was reportedly a heightened risk of an eruption.

