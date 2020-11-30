WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Koreans, Chinese spar over certificate-winning vegetable dish
Netizens of both countries battle online over the origin of Kimchi, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan and called Pao Cai in China, but also a staple Korean cuisine made of cabbage.
South Koreans, Chinese spar over certificate-winning vegetable dish
FILE PHOTO: A plate with traditional Korean kimchi is seen on a table of a restaurant at Jungang market in Gangneung, South Korea February 19, 2018. / Reuters
November 30, 2020

China's efforts to win an international certification for Pao Cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan is turning into a social media showdown between Chinese and South Korean netizens over the origin of Kimchi, a staple Korean cuisine made of cabbage.

Beijing recently won a certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)for Pao Cai, an achievement the state-run Global Times reported as "an international standard for the Kimchi industry led by China."

South Korean media was fast to dispute such a claim and accuse the bigger neighbour of trying to make Kimchi a type of China-made Pao Cai.

The episode triggered anger on South Korean social media. 

"It's total nonsense, what a thief stealing our culture!" a South Korean netizen wrote on Naver.com, a widely popular web portal.

"I read a media story that China now says Kimchi is theirs, and that they are making international standard for it, It's absurd. I'm worried that they might steal Hanbok and other cultural contents, not just Kimchi," said Kim Seol-ha, a 28-year old in Seoul.

Some South Korean media described it as China's "bid for world domination," while some social media comments flagged concerns that Beijing was exercising "economic coercion."

On China's Twitter-like Weibo, Chinese netizens were claiming Kimchi as their country's own traditional dish, as most of Kimchi consumed in South Korea is made in China.

"Well, if you don't meet the standard, then you're not kimchi," one wrote on Weibo. 

"Even the pronunciation of kimchi originated from Chinese, what else is there to say," wrote another.

South Korea's Agriculture Ministry on Sunday released a statement saying mainly that the ISO-approved standard does not apply to Kimchi.

"It is inappropriate to report (about Pao Cai winning the ISO) without differentiating Kimchi from Pao Cai of China's Sichuan," the statement said.

READ MORE:Secret sauce? North Korean leader applies science to kimchi-making

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us