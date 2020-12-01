WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden, Guterres discuss Covid-19, climate crises
President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to tackle the climate crisis and rejoin the global accord that the United States had been pulled from by President Trump
Biden, Guterres discuss Covid-19, climate crises
US President-elect Joe Biden holds up a face mask while speaking about the coronavirus as he delivers a pre-Thanksgiving address in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 25, 2020. / Reuters
December 1, 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Biden's transition team has said.

The two leaders discussed the need for a "strengthened partnership" to combat Covid-19 pandemic and climate crisis – two areas where President Donald Trump shunned a multilateral approach.

Trump has referred to climate change as a "hoax" and in 2017 pulled the United States out of a global accord to tackle climate change – a decision which took effect on Nov 4. Biden has pledged to rejoin the deal, which was agreed upon in 2015.

Trump also cut funding to the World Health Organization and also announced plans for the United States to withdraw from the global body – a decision that would have taken effect in July next year.

Trump has accused the WHO of becoming a puppet of China amid the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has said he will rescind Trump's decision.

READ MORE: Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal on first day in White House

'Humanitarian needs'

Biden and Guterres also discussed "addressing humanitarian need; advancing sustainable development; upholding peace and security and resolving conflicts; and promoting democracy and human rights," Biden's transition team said in a statement.

Biden expressed deep concern to Guterres about the escalating violence in Ethiopia and the risk posed to civilians.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict.

READ MORE:UN: Military’s victory in Tigray does not signify end of Ethiopia conflict

The nearly month-long war has killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people, sent refugees into Sudan, enmeshed Eritrea, and stirred rivalries among Ethiopia's myriad ethnic groups.

Guterres spoke with Abiy on Sunday, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, calling for a full respect of human rights and humanitarian aid access.

"The Secretary General also said that Ethiopia needed a true reconciliation, without discrimination ... where every community should feel respected and be part of Ethiopia," Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

READ MORE: Tigray leader warns war not over as Ethiopia PM hails victory

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us