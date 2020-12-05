CULTURE
2 MIN READ
The Black Eyed Peas top Latin charts as surge in Latin pop grows globally
The Black Eyed Peas’s new album features Latin stars like Shakira, J Balvin and Maluma in a genre whose growth has outpaced the overall US music market.
The Black Eyed Peas top Latin charts as surge in Latin pop grows globally
Performing at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 5, 2019. / Reuters
December 5, 2020

The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop and Reggaton artists.

The album, 'Translation', features tracks created with Shakira, J Balvin and Maluma, in a genre whose growth has outpaced the overall US music market.

"I personally was inspired by this Latin movement," said Will.i.am, a member of the current trio. "It's the most streamed genre on Spotify. And to that, it is the definition of international pop."

The album is the group's second since Fergie left about three years ago.

READ MORE:Lydia Lucy shines with Black Eyed Peas

"We have three number 1's without, you know, the traditional lineup that you thought was responsible for the pop success. This record shows that it's the songs that contributed to (our success)," said Will.i.am.

One track, "Girl Like Me," was recorded in 2008 by Shakira and Will.i.am but only released this week. The music video was shot with her in Colombia and the trio in California. Such distanced shoots could become the new norm, said Will.i.am.

"We sent her our footage so the director could match the set, the lighting, so we could all feel like we're in the same universe even though we were apart," he said.

The Black Eyed Peas, formed as a rap group in 1995, has sold over 50 million albums worldwide in genres that include pop, soul and electronic music.

READ MORE:'The most successful Somali people aren’t outside Africa'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us