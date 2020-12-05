Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have continued protests as their leaders completed another round of failed talks with government officials to discuss a blockade of key highways leading to the capital New Delhi by angry farmers over new farm laws.

The fifth round of talks ended on Saturday without a breakthrough with both sides agreeing to hold another round of negotiations on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

"They (government) are adamant that we have a good law, but today again we pointed out the flaws in the law," Kripal Singh, a farmers' leader said.

"They were maintaining silence, so we too took a vow of silence and held placards in our hands reading 'yes' or 'no', tell us if you will take back this law or not."

Another farmers' leader Sukhpal Singh said that the talks were disappointing.

"We are disappointed. We walked out disappointed. Today there should have been a decision. We don't know what the government is thinking in delaying this," he said.

"If there is any untoward incident, farmers numbering hundreds of thousands are holding fort at the borders. The movement will continue and the call for shutdown on the 8th will continue."

Trudeau hails dialogue

Meanwhile, Canadia repeated its support for protesting farmers despite a warning by India that it could damage bilateral ties between them.

"Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests and human rights anywhere around the world. And we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told media.

India summoned Canada's envoy on Friday and said comments made by PM Trudeau over the farmer protests were interfering in its domestic affairs.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that comments on "issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs."

India and Canada have warm ties, but in recent years there has been concern in India that some Sikh leaders in Canada have ties to pro-independence groups hostile to India.

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, carved out of India.

Why're farmers protesting?

Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states.

The situation escalated last week when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi, where they clashed with police, who used tear gas, water cannons, and batons against them.

The farmers are camping along at least five major highways on the outskirts of the capital and have said they won't leave until the government rolls back what they call the "black laws."

They have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government insists the reforms will benefit farmers. It says they will allow farmers to market their products and boost production through private investment.

Crucial test for Modi

Farmer leaders have demanded the Modi government repeal the laws and retain mandatory government purchases, and said that buyers at private markets should pay the same tax as at state-run markets.

Under the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, one of the new laws, private players are allowed to set up wholesale markets where transactions will not attract any kind of tax.

The protests, led by influential farming groups from the grain-producing states of Haryana and Punjab, pose a crucial test for Modi's ability to reform India's vast agriculture sector.

Agriculture makes up nearly 15 percent of the country's $2.9 trillion economy and employs around half of its 1.3 billion people.

