HR groups raise Egypt's rights record as Sisi arrives in France
President Abdel Fattah el Sisi plans to boost ties in meeting with France's Macron, but activists have warned Paris not to ignore Cairo's rights record.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential palace Cairo, Egypt, on January 28, 2019. [FILE] / Reuters
December 6, 2020

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has begun a three-day state visit to France, with activists warning Paris not to turn a blind eye to Cairo's rights record with a red carpet welcome.

Sisi arrived at Paris Orly airport, the Egyptian presidency said on its Facebook page. He was due later on Sunday to meet French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The centerpiece of the visit will be talking with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Monday where the French leader is expected to seek to cement the strong ties between Cairo and Paris.

Egypt and France have enjoyed an increasingly close relationship under the rule of former army general Sisi, with common interests in the Middle East.

No major deals are expected to be signed during the trip but Egypt is a major weapons client of French companies, in the past buying fighter jets and warships.

The situation in Libya, where efforts are underway to agree on a lasting peace after years of conflict, is also expected to feature prominently.

READ MORE:Is France indulging Sisi’s ‘brutal repression’ through the state visit?

Over 60,000 'prisoners of conscience' in Egypt

But France's close relationship with Egypt at a time when Cairo stands accused of serial human rights violations has concerned activists, who want Macron to make the issue central to the discussions.

A statement by a dozen rights groups ahead of the talks said France had "long indulged President Sisi's brutal repression of any form of dissent."

"We are amazed that France is rolling out the red carpet for a dictator when there are more than 60,000 prisoners of conscience today in Egypt," Antoine Madelin, international advocacy director of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), told AFP news agency.

Concern over Sisi's visit to Paris was amplified when three Egyptian activists were arrested last month following a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

However, following an international campaign backed by celebrities all three campaigners from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights have been freed.

READ MORE:Egypt executes 49 people in 10 days in 'unfair trials'

Crisis in Mideast, East Med

A French presidential source described this as a positive sign and insisted that rights would be raised at the talks.

The Egyptian presidency in a statement cited Sisi's spokesman as saying "the visit reflects both countries' keenness to strengthen the strategic relations between them in the coming period."

The spokesman said Sisi would present "Egypt's vision" regarding crises in the Eastern Mediterraneanand the Middle East and the talks would also look at strengthening investment.

SOURCE:AFP
