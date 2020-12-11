WORLD
Protesting Indian farmers ask top court to quash new farm laws
Farmers shout slogans as they depart for Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in Amritsar on December 11, 2020. / AFP
December 11, 2020

Indian farmers have filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform which they say will drive down crop prices, as they continued their two-week blockade of highways connecting to the Indian capital.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the petition after seeking the government's response. No date was set for a hearing.

The petition was filed on Friday by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, or Indian Farmers' Union, and its leader, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who argued that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without proper consultations with stakeholders.

READ MORE:Indian government offers concessions as farmers intensify protests

Failed talks

Five rounds of talks between the government and farmers since November have failed to halt the blockade, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed.

The protest leaders announced that farmers will block more highways on Saturday and organise a nationwide shutdown of businesses next Monday unless their demands are met. They also threatened to block trains in the coming days.

The farmers petitioned the court after rejecting a renewed government offer of talks. The petition said the laws will lead to the cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.

READ MORE: Neoliberal reforms sowed the seeds of despair for India’s farmers

Govt adamant on its stance 

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is willing to amend the laws to allay the farmers' concerns, but they should give up their insistence on scrapping them.

The farmers say the laws, passed in September, will deregulate crop prices and devastate their earnings. 

They fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push prices down. The government says it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

Modi's govt rattled by farmer rebellion

With nearly 60 percent of the Indian population depending on agriculture for their livelihoods, the growing farmer rebellion has rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and its allies.

Heavy contingents of police in riot gear patrolled the areas where the farmers have been camping in New Delhi’s outskirts.

Modi's government insists the reforms will benefit farmers. It says they will allow farmers to market their products and boost productivity through private investment.

Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states. 

The situation escalated two weeks ago when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi, where they clashed with police.

READ MORE: Canada repeats support for Indian farmers as talks to end protests fail

SOURCE:AP
