Anti-doping agency to study all Covid-19 vaccines for prohibited substances
WADA says there's no reason to believe that any Covid-19 vaccine will contravene anti-doping rules, but it will keep monitoring to see whether an ingredient might be problematic.
A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on November 9, 2015. / Reuters
December 12, 2020

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said that it will monitor the compositions of various Covid-19 vaccines and alert anti-doping authorities if an ingredient is found to be on the list of prohibited substances.

The anti-doping body said that making definitive statements concerning the composition of vaccines was premature but added there was no reason to believe that they would contravene anti-doping rules.

"... Athletes can be confident WADA will continue to monitor all available information and advise them and other members of the anti-doping community in the event an ingredient of a vaccine might be problematic," WADA said in a statement.

WADA said athlete health was their primary concern during the pandemic and that it was in contact with the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations to ascertain the exact composition of various vaccines.

"... In the highly unlikely event that a vaccine may cause a possible anti-doping rule violation... WADA's oversight of any subsequent results management will ensure that vaccines and the principles of anti-doping do not come into conflict," it added.

"To be clear, despite the novelty of these vaccines, there is no reason to believe such vaccines would contravene anti-doping rules."

World Athletics chief Seb Coe said earlier on Friday that healthy athletes should take their place in the vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs. 

SOURCE:Reuters
