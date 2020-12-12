WORLD
3 MIN READ
Royal Navy to patrol UK fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit
Four navy vessels will have the right to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain's exclusive economic zone.
Royal Navy to patrol UK fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit
View of fishing boats and a net in the coastal town of Macduff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Britain October 18, 2020. / Reuters
December 12, 2020

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready from January 1 to help Britain protect its fishing waters in case of a no-deal Brexit, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was likely to complete its EU exit in three weeks without a trade deal.

The Ministry of Defence "has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period", a spokesman said.

"This preparation includes a standby package of 14,000 personnel to ensure that we are ready to support other government departments and authorities over the winter period, including with the EU transition, Covid-19 and potential severe weather events," the spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

READ MORE:Hopes dim as UK, EU see no deal on post-Brexit trade

Rising concerns 

The 80-metre-long vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all European Union fishing boats operating within Britain's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which can extend 320 km from shore.

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier that two vessels will be deployed at sea with two on standby in case EU fishing boats enter the EEZ.

Britain quit the European Union in January but remains an informal member until December 31, the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union.

There are concerns about possible skirmishes between British and foreign fishing if no trade deal is reached, with existing transitional rules that give EU boats access to British waters set to expire at the end of the year.

A French minister said on Thursday that France would compensate its fishermen and take other measures to help them if talks for a post-Brexit trade deal collapse, in an effort to avoid skirmishes at sea between French and British boats.

READ MORE: EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us