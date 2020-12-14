WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN rights chief says 'appalled' over execution of Iranian dissident
Ruhollah Zam was hanged on Saturday after Iran's supreme court upheld his death sentence passed in June over his role in protests during the winter of 2017-18.
UN rights chief says 'appalled' over execution of Iranian dissident
Ruhollah Zam, a dissident journalist who was captured in what Tehran calls an intelligence operation, is seen during his trial in Tehran, Iran, June 2, 2020. / Reuters
December 14, 2020

The UN rights chief has voiced outrage at Iran's execution on the weekend of opposition figure Ruhollah Zam, and urged Tehran to halt its "alarming and increasing" use of the death penalty.

"I am appalled at the execution in Iran on 12 December of Ruhollah Zam," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Monday.

"His death sentence and execution by hanging are emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture and broadcast on state media being used as a basis to convict people."

Zam was hanged on Saturday after Iran's supreme court upheld his death sentence passed in June over his role in protests during the winter of 2017-18, among other charges.

The dissident, who ran a Telegram channel widely followed in the protests, had lived in Paris for several years after being given refugee status and residency in France.

READ MORE:Iran executes journalist over 2017 protests

But activists say he was held after travelling to Iraq from Paris in October 2019 in circumstances that remain unclear, with some campaigners accusing Tehran of abducting him.

In her statement, Bachelet also highlighted "serious concerns that the apprehension of Zam outside the territory of Iran could amount to an abduction and that his subsequent transfer to Iran for trial may not have respected due process guarantees."

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stressed that Zam was among many activists and protesters in Iran who have been "sentenced to long prison terms or given the death penalty for exercising their human rights after trials that failed to comply with international standards regarding due process."

"These constitute serious violations of Iran's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and the right to life," she said.

READ MORE:Iran executes man convicted of spying on Soleimani

'Increasing use of death penalty' criticised

Bachelet urged Iranian authorities to "immediately halt their alarming and increasing use of the death penalty and vague national security charges to suppress independent voices and dissent in Iran."

She also called on Tehran to "immediately free all those arbitrarily detained for exercising their human rights."

The UN rights chief said she was opposed to the death penalty in all cases, insisting it was "simply irreconcilable with human dignity, is too often arbitrary in its application, and errors can be never be made good again."

If countries insist on using the penalty, she stressed that under international law, it can only be applied for the most serious crimes, and only after a fair trial and access to appeal and the right to seek clemency.

These, she said, are "cumulative conditions clearly not met in Ruhollah Zam’s case."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also condemned the execution of Zam, calling it "unjust, barbaric."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us