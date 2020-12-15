WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kabul bomb blast kills deputy governor
Two separate attacks in Afghanistan's capital, including the bomb blast that killed Kabul deputy governor Mahbobullah Mohibi, have killed a total of three people, wounding three others.
Kabul bomb blast kills deputy governor
In this file photo taken on December 13, 2020, an Afghan security member inspects a damaged vehicle after a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. / AP
December 15, 2020

A bombing and a shooting attack in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul has killed at least three people, including a deputy provincial governor.

According to Tariq Arian, Afghan interior ministry spokesman, a sticky bomb attached to an armoured vehicle belonging to Kabul's deputy provincial governor killed two people and wounded two others on Tuesday.

The deputy provincial governor and the apparent target of the attack, Mahbobullah Mohibi, was killed alongside his secretary while two of his bodyguards were wounded, Arian said. The bombing took place in the Macrorayan neighbourhood of Kabul.

Police targeted

In the other attack in Kabul, gunmen shot and killed a police officer and wounded another policeman, Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesperson for Kabul's police chief, said. An investigation was ongoing, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks. 

READ MORE:Afghan peace elusive despite Taliban-Kabul breakthrough

The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including horrific attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.

The Taliban have waged bitter battles against Daesh fighters, particularly in Daesh strongholds in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against Afghan government forces.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in Qatar to try and hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

READ MORE: Afghanistan is no stranger to war crimes

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us