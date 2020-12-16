WORLD
Iraq's KRG leader condemns YPG/PKK attack on Peshmerga
Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq's leader Barzani stated a group of YPG/PKK agents from Syria were denied entry into northern Iraq; they had launched an attack using heavy weaponry on the Peshmerga forces.
Prime Minister of Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq Masrour Barzani makes a speech during the opening of a power plant in Habat district, Erbil, Iraq on July 14, 2020. / AA
December 16, 2020

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq has condemned a recent attack by YPG/PKK terrorists on a local security base.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement that after a group of YPG/PKK agents from Syria were denied entry into northern Iraq, they launched an attack using heavy weaponry on the Peshmerga forces.

"I condemn this reckless, unprovoked attack by the YPG in the strongest terms. This was a clear and illegal violation of the territory of Kurdistan Region," Barzani said.

READ MORE:'PKK terrorists did not withdraw from Sinjar': KRG's Barzani

Underlining that the Peshmerga forces had managed to defeat the assault, he warned that if the YPG/PKK launched similar attacks in the future, this "would be seriously damaging to regional security."

Besides this assault, the YPG/PKK had also attacked offices of the Syrian Kurdish National Council in different areas of northern Syria on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Turkey slams US oil group's deal with YPG-linked SDF in Syria

SOURCE:AA
