WORLD
2 MIN READ
WHO-led team will travel to China to investigate origins of Covid-19
China to welcome the international team of Covid-19 investigators in early January.
WHO-led team will travel to China to investigate origins of Covid-19
People wear face masks as they wait at a bus stop following an outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing, China, on December 10, 2020. / Reuters
December 17, 2020

The World Health Organization has said that China will welcome an international team of investigators into Covid-19, expected to travel to the country in early January.

Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO's regional emergencies director in the Western Pacific, told a news conference that the organisation was in talks with Beijing over where the investigators would travel to within the country. 

"WHO continues to contact China and to discuss the international team and the places they visit," Olowokure told the streamed news conference. 

"Our understanding at this time is that China is welcoming the international team and their visit...This is anticipated, as far as we are aware, to happen in early January," he said.

On Wednesday, a WHO member and diplomats told Reuters the international mission led by the WHO was expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States, which has accused China of having hidden the extent of the outbreak, has called for a “transparent” WHO-led investigation and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.

Referring to the ongoing discussions with China over the trip, Olowokure said told the news conference: "These are of course important for us and to get an overall picture of how the investigation will go."

READ MORE:Trump calls WHO 'puppet of China'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us