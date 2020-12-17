TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey defence industry chief says US sanctions limited in scope
Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries chief Ismail Demir says US sanctions only affect him, the civil institution and three other people.
Turkey defence industry chief says US sanctions limited in scope
US President Donald Trump greets Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, US, November 13, 2019. / Reuters
December 17, 2020

New US sanctions will leave most of Turkey unaffected, including the National Defence Ministry, Turkish Armed Forces, and defence companies.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk on Thursday, head of Turkey's Defense Industries, Ismail Demir, said the sanctions only target his agency, but will not affect existing agreements that were already signed. 

The sanctions were not imposed on the country, but only a single institution in Turkey and four people, he underlined. 

Criticising the sanctions, he said they were imposed by the US because under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, Turkey refused to bow down to orders. 

READ  MORE: Turkey: US sanctions over Russian S-400 missile system a 'grave mistake'

Sanctions

The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system. 

The sanctions, coming under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, target the SSB, including Demir and three other officials. 

Demir stressed "the S-400 air defence system bought by Turkey is the best in its class." 

He also highlighted that the US sanctions will not create obstacles for Turkey, but rather will boost its determination. 

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defence system from the US proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 shield.  

US officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose next-generation F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge. 

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments. 

It has repeatedly urged a working group to clear up the technical compatibility issues. 

READ  MORE: After US sanctions on Turkey, what happens next?

Sanctions attack Turkey's 'sovereign rights'

The US's unilateral sanctions attack sovereign rights of Turkey and other countries, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday. 

In an interview with Turkish news broadcaster 24 TV, Mevlut Cavusoglu said relations between the two countries could normalise if the US meets Turkey's expectations. 

He stressed that the sanction decision is a wrong step both legally and politically. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us