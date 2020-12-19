A teenage girl has killed at least three people after blowing herself up in a crowd in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, according to militia and humanitarian sources.

"We evacuated three bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene," said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed.

The attack happened on Saturday in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometres from the regional capital Maiduguri.

The attacker set off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next the local chief's home, said Ibrahim Liman, a militia leader who gave the same toll.

Repeated attacks

Konduga and surrounding villages have been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers from Boko Haram, which typically attacks soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women as bombers.

At least 30 people were killed last year in Konduga when three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall where football fans were watching a match on TV.

Boko Haram and a Daesh splinter group ISWAP have killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million since 2009.

The conflict has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to end the violence.

