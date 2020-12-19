WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills civilians in Nigeria's restive northeast
A teenage girl sets off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next the local chief's home, according to a militia leader.
Suicide bomber kills civilians in Nigeria's restive northeast
In this file photo, people stand amid the damage at a camp for displaced people after an attack by suspected members of the Boko Haram insurgency in Dalori, Nigeria November 1, 2018. / Reuters
December 19, 2020

A teenage girl has killed at least three people after blowing herself up in a crowd in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, according to militia and humanitarian sources.

"We evacuated three bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene," said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed. 

The attack happened on Saturday in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometres from the regional capital Maiduguri.

The attacker set off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next the local chief's home, said Ibrahim Liman, a militia leader who gave the same toll.

READ MORE: Kidnapped boys freed in Nigeria arrive in Katsina city

Repeated attacks

Konduga and surrounding villages have been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers from Boko Haram, which typically attacks soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women as bombers.

At least 30 people were killed last year in Konduga when three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall where football fans were watching a match on TV.

Boko Haram and a Daesh splinter group ISWAP have killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million since 2009.

The conflict has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to end the violence.

READ MORE: Boko Haram Timeline: From social welfare to international terrorism

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us