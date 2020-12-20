In a major milestone, the first train carrying goods from Turkey to China has reached its destination, Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister said.

“Announcing Turkey’s power in logistics to the world from every city it passed through, the China Export Train is our victory in rail transport,” Adil Karaismailoglu wrote on Twitter.

The train set off from Istanbul on December 4 and covered a distance of 8,693 kilometres across Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, and Kazakhstan to reach China’s Xi’an city.

It followed the Trans Caspian East-West Middle Corridor via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement at the time of departure.

The journey included more than 2,300 kilometres in Turkey, 220 kilometres in Georgia, 430 kilometres in Azerbaijan, 420 kilometres across the Caspian Sea, 3,200 kilometres in Kazakhstan, and 2,100 kilometres in China.

READ MORE: Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions, democracy