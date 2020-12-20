WORLD
Two more arrests made after last month's Vienna attack
Authorities are waiting for court approval to put 26-year-old Austrian of Afghan descent into investigative custody.
Police officers guard the scene in Vienna, Austria on November 3, 2020. / AP
December 20, 2020

An Austrian of Afghan descent whose genetic material was allegedly found on the weapon used to kill four people in Vienna last month has been arrested.

Authorities will seek court approval to put the 26-year-old into investigative custody, a spokeswoman for Vienna prosecutors said, confirming a report in the Krone newspaper.

"Traces of DNA from this person were found on the weapon," she said.

Another suspect was also arrested, she said, without giving details.

Police shot dead the 20-year-old gunman, whom Austrian authorities have described as a terrorist, during his rampage in the centre of the Austrian capital in early November.

Austria had already arrested 15 people in connection with the attack. 

Authorities in Germany and Switzerland are also investigating people they suspect had ties to the shooter. 

READ MORE:Four civilians, one attacker dead in Vienna attack: police

SOURCE:Reuters
