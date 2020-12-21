WORLD
Amazon closes New Jersey facility till after Christmas over virus outbreak
Amazon did not specify the number of workers who contracted the disease at its sorting center but that all will be paid for the shifts that they miss.
Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment centre on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey / Reuters
December 21, 2020

Amazon.com Inc has closed one of its warehouses in New Jersey till December 26, after seeing an increase in asymptomatic positive cases amongst workers.

"Through our in-house Covid-19 testing program, we detected an increase in the number of asymptomatic positive cases at our PNE5 facility in northern New Jersey and have proactively closed the site until December 26th out of an abundance of caution," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, said it isn't anticipating any impacts to operations or deliveries due to this shutdown.

It did not specify the number of workers who contracted the disease at its PNE5 facility, which is a sorting center.

The company, however said, that its employees will be paid for the shifts that they miss because of the shutdown of the facility.

Employees' health at risk

In October, Amazon said more than 19,000 of its US frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 percent of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the Covid-19 response of the company.

Some staff, elected officials and unions in recent months have said Amazon put its employees' health at risk by keeping warehouses open during the pandemic.

The company had said it would expand virus testing to 50,000 US employees per day by November through internally built capacity.

SOURCE:Reuters
