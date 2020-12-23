Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged US President-elect Joe Biden to give more attention to Turkish-American relations.

"We believe that the new president of America, Mr Biden, will also pay due attention to Turkish-American relations. We have no prejudice, hostility or animosity toward anyone," Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group on Wednesday.

"To this day, we have gone running to those who took even a single step toward us. We maintain the same sincerity and optimism," he said.

He added that Turkey would continue to work for peace, justice and prosperity in the region.

Erdogan also said that Turkey hoped to open a new chapter in its relations with EU and the US in the new year.

"We do not view our versatile political, economic and military ties as an alternative to our well-established relations with the US. We also hope that EU gets rid of the strategic blindness that moves Turkey away [from the Union]."

Sanctions over S-400s

On December 14, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

US officials have voiced opposition to the deal, claiming the S-400s would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems, and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkish officials have repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.

READ MORE: Turkey urges US to review its sanctions over S-400 purchase

Demirtas ruling 'entirely political'

During his speech, Erdogan also blasted the top European human rights court's call for Turkey to release politician Selahattin Demirtas after four years in jail.

Erdogan said the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued an "entirely political" ruling by publishing a judgement before Demirtas had used up all his legal challenges in Turkish courts.

"ECHR ruling on Selahattin Demirtas is political and hypocritical. They need to know their ruling defends a terrorist; it is our courts that will decide,” Erdogan said.

He also added that ECHR's Demirtas ruling 'clearly' contradicts earlier verdict on Spain's Batasuna party.