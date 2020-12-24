BIZTECH
China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe
The market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba’s policy of “choose one of two,” which requires business partners to avoid dealing with competitors.
This taken on February 5, 2020 shows a security personnel walking in front of the Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, some 175 kilometres southwest of Shanghai. / AFP Archive
December 24, 2020

Chinese regulators have announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over China’s fast-growing tech industries.

The market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba’s policy of “choose one of two,” which requires business partners to avoid dealing with competitors. The one-sentence statement gave no details of possible penalties or a timeline to announce a result.

Chinese leaders said earlier an economic priority in the coming year will be to step up anti-monopoly enforcement.

Share prices of Alibaba Group plunged more than eight percent in Hong Kong after the announcement by the Chinese authorities.

Tightening control over Alibaba

They appear to be especially concerned about tightening control over Alibaba and other dominant internet companies that are expanding into finance, health care and other businesses.

Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma, is China's richest entrepreneur and one of the country's best-known figures.

Regulators earlier forced the suspension of the stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform spun off from Alibaba.

A separate announcement Thursday said officials of Ant had been summoned to meet with regulators.

Alibaba, the world’s biggest e-commerce company by total sales volume, and another company were fined in mid-December for failing to apply for official approval before proceeding with some acquisitions.

In November, the government released proposed regulations aimed at preventing anti-competitive behavior by internet companies such as signing exclusive contracts and using subsidies to squeeze out competitors.

