POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Paris Saint-Germain fire German coach Thomas Tuchel
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be Tuchel’s replacement.
Paris Saint-Germain fire German coach Thomas Tuchel
Former Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel on December 13, 2020 / Reuters
December 24, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain have fired their coach Thomas Tuchel.

The French champions declined to make any comment when contacted by news agencies to confirm the reports carried by L'Equipe newspaper, RMC and German tabloid Bild.

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

Less than three months on from that final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011.

He leaves the job with PSG's qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League in their hands.

Tuchel's playing career ended at age 25, as a result of a chronic knee cartilage injury, and in 2000, he began his coaching career.

Tuchel won six trophies including Ligue 1 titles during his two-and-a-half year stint at Parc de Princes.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be Tuchel's replacement.

Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019, six months after leading them into their first Champions League final.

End of the year results

Lyon cruised past Nantes 3-0 on Wednesday to take top spot in Ligue 1 heading into the winter break from Lille, despite Burak Yilmaz's late strike earning the previous leaders victory at Montpellier.

Rudi Garcia's Lyon lead Lille on goal difference, by just one goal, with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain one point further adrift after thrashing Strasbourg 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

It is the first time Lyon have been top at Christmas since the 2008/09 season when their run of seven straight titles was ultimately ended by Bordeaux.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us