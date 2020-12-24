TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey scores $150M in defence exports to Tunisia
UAVs and various armoured vehicles will be at the service of Tunisian security forces.
Turkey scores $150M in defence exports to Tunisia
Turkey's Defence Industry chief Ismail Demir is seen in a video conference with Tunisian officials / AA
December 24, 2020

Turkish defence industry racked up impressive exports totaling $150 million to Tunisia at year’s end.

Ismail Demir, the head of the country's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) said on Thursday, “a total of five companies have exported various vehicles such as tankers, tanks and electro-optic systems to the country, which will be at the service of Tunisia's security forces."

The SSB held a defence industry cooperation meeting with Tunisia via video conference.

The products include BMC's Kirpi - a Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicle, Nurol Makina's Ejder Yalcin - an armored combat vehicle, Turkish Aerospace Industries' Anka - a Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle, various vehicles like tanks and tankers from Katmerciler, and Turkish defence giant ASELSAN's electro-optic systems. 

The Turkish government has long sought to make itself a global player in the defense industry, with its tech-oriented –– research-and-development-based defense industry policies gaining momentum every day.

READ MORE:Turkey deploys homemade robots in Libyan battlefields

READ MORE:Turkey’s TB2 drones are changing modern warfare

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us