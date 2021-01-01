WORLD
Indian farmers undeterred by coldest Delhi night as they continue sit-in
Tens of thousands of farmers continue to camp out on New Delhi highways, demanding the repeal of new laws they fear will lead to corporate dominance in the farm sector.
Farmers sit in an illuminated tractor trolly on New Year's eve at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 31, 2020. / Reuters
January 1, 2021

Farmers are sitting on roads, shirtless, sloganeering against the newly introduced farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi even as the Indian capital recorded its coldest night of the year.

Tens of thousands of farmers are camped out on highways near New Delhi demanding a repeal of the new laws they fear will lead to corporate dominance of the farm sector and erode their incomes.

The temperature in Delhi plummeted to record 1.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in 15 years, aided by dense fog as well.

However, the harsh weather conditions failed to deter the protesting farmers, who continued their protest as usual as it has been over 35 days since they have been sitting on capital city's borders demanding a repeal of laws.

Disputed farm laws

At Singhu border, protesting farmers participated in a religious procession, flouting distancing norms, and reiterated they intend to stay put until the farm laws are repealed.

The federal government says the laws will increase the farm income as it links potential bulk buyers such as Reliance, WalMart Inc and Adani Enterprises Ltd directly with farmers, bypassing wholesale markets and commission agents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
