WORLD
2 MIN READ
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits western Argentina
Quake strikes west-central San Juan province at a depth of 10 km, says GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits western Argentina
No tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake.
January 19, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 has struck Argentina's San Juan province, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake hit the west-central province late on Monday at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said. 

The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake. The quake was also felt in the provin ces of Mendoza, Cordoba, Santa Fe, La Rioja and Buenos Aires.

There were no immediate reports of serious damages or victims. 

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and its epicentre was 27.6 km southwest of the town of Porcito. 

The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about a quarter hour later, the USGS said.

"Many neighbours came down from the buildings and houses, went out into the street. The water in the pool moved like the sea," Ricardo, a resident of Mendoza city, told local newspaper Clarin. 

Posts on social media showed many homes and buildings shaking, with the seismic activity leaving cracks in roads, while glass bottles fell off the shelves in shops. San Juan Governor Sergio Uñac urged people to remain calm following the earthquake and called on them to reach out in case they need any assistance.

Quake shakes Chile

Strong movement was felt in Chile's capital, Santiago, which is about 300 kilometres from the area hit by the quake. 

Chilean officials said there was no damage reported in that nation.

Media in Argentina said electricity failed in the region around Porcito and some goods were shaken from supermarket shelves.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us