Netflix's "Mank," a black-and-white drama that dives into Hollywood's Golden Age with the making of "Citizen Kane," topped the nominations for the pandemic-delayed Golden Globes, as female directors finally broke through with multiple nods.

"Mank" earned six nods, including best drama, followed by fellow Netflix movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7" on five, in an announcement that offered an important, early glimpse into the movies leading this year's unique awards season.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has only previously nominated five female directors in its long history, gave Globes nods to three women in the category this year.

The unveiling of the nominations – remotely co-hosted by "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson – whittled down the list of films and stars headed for the Globes ceremony later this month – itself seen as a bellwether for the Oscars in April.

As expected, pandemic-related theater closures and blockbuster delays boosted smaller, stay-at-home movies from streamers this year, as Netflix thrashed all its competition with a whopping 22 film nominations – up from an impressive 17 last year.

Rival Amazon Prime was in second place with seven film nominations, including three apiece for "One Night in Miami" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

Sacha Baron Cohen starred in the sequel to his mockumentary about a fictional Kazakh journalist, and earned a second nomination for his supporting work in "Chicago 7."

But a small batch of prestige titles from Tinseltown's traditional major studios held their own, with Disney's "Nomadland," Sony's "The Father" and Universal's "Promising Young Woman" each earning four nods.

#MeToo revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman" in particular exceeded expectations with recognition for best drama, director, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan.

Mulligan will compete with Viola Davis for 1920s blues drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" as well as Frances McDormand for "Nomadland."

In the acting categories, late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was also nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," but missed out on a second nod for Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods."

The fiercely competitive best actor in a drama category will also feature heavyweights such as Anthony Hopkins for "The Father," adapted from a French play about dementia, and Gary Oldman for "Mank."

Female directors break through

Last year, the HFPA was slammed for its failure to nominate any female directors, but this year, Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland"), Regina King ("One Night in Miami") and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") all earned nominations.

Only five women had been nominated for best director in Globes history previously.

Surprisingly, Meryl Streep missed out on a nomination for Netflix musical "The Prom."

Disney+'s "Hamilton," created from multiple performances featuring the original Broadway cast, earned two nominations, including best musical or comedy film, and best actor for creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It is not allowed to compete at the Oscars, meaning the Globes represent the best chance for the Tony-winning musical about the US founding fathers to scoop up film accolades.

Foreign-language films, separated out into their own Globes pool, saw acclaimed Korean-American family drama "Minari" nominated as it bids to emulate last year's all-conquering "Parasite."

In the television categories, Netflix was again dominant, scoring 20 nominations against closest rival HBO's seven.

The latest season of British royal family drama "The Crown" had the most recognition with six, ahead of recent Emmys smash hit "Schitt's Creek" on five.

The 78th Golden Globes, voted on by the 90-odd members of the HFPA, will be broadcast on February 28. The season-crowning Oscars follow on April 25.

