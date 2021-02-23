A Question of Taste asks whether we can embrace kitsch
POLITICS
5 MIN READ
A Question of Taste asks whether we can embrace kitschThe Pera Museum in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district hosts a remarkable new exhibition about the concept of kitsch that “aims to open the subject of taste up for discussion”.
Gulsun Karamustafa, Watermelon, 1986. Textile, found object, 100 x 143 cm.
February 23, 2021

Pera Museum’s newest exhibition that opened on February 23, 2021 and can be viewed until June 6, 2021 deals with the concept of ‘kitsch’. The word “has been used to describe cheap and popular paintings or sketches in post-industrial Germany, gradually transformed into a complex concept that found its place in various languages, untranslated,” writes curator Ulya Soley, in her text prefacing the book for the exhibition.

A Question of Taste deals with how the concept of kitsch has changed over time, and, according to the foreword by Inan and Ipek Kirac, seeks answers to questions such as “Rather than considering mass culture as unsubstantial, banal and inferior, could looking closely at contemporary art’s relation with the collective aspects of mass culture, and trying to explore the ties between them agitate the existing structure of class society? Is it possible to define taste as something other than an indicator of class?”

The exhibition occupies the fourth and fifth floor of the Beyoglu building in which the Pera Museum is housed. The fourth floor has smaller scale works while the fifth floor is set aside for larger scale works.

Ozalp Birol, General Manager, Suna and Inan Kirac Foundation, Culture and Art Enterprises, says in his welcome speech that “As a result [of all stakeholders’ hard work] a very comprehensive exhibition that tries to reframe the concept of kitsch via contemporary art through personal, societal and political means while drawing attention to its high potential came about.”

The group exhibition is impressive in the array of works collected, be they beadwork tchotchkes made by prisoners spread out throughout the exhibition, to porcelain works, to neon lit projects and video installations with dancing creatures or producers of fake perfumes, to works nostalgically referencing or featuring newly created pop songs. It is remarkably accessible and not stand-offish as most contemporary art can be, and perhaps that’s what makes it charmingly kitsch.

Curator Soley refers to Milan Kundera’s The Unbearable Lightness of Being, quoting him as writing “No matter how we scorn it, kitsch is an integral part of the human condition.” The Pera Museum exhibition makes peace with this reality, embracing artists whose output challenges the status quo of ‘good taste’ –– hence the title A Question of Taste.

Soley points out that the word kitsch usually has negative connotations, and yet “some argue that kitsch reaches the level of beauty by conceptualizing ugliness and vulgarity, while some claim that it opens up space for itself by challenging the definition of beauty. Regardless of its methods, kitsch continues to impress its viewer by infiltrating the system through its cracks.”

Soley goes on to say that “Inspired by kitsch's inclusive and diverse structure, contemporary art practices that borrow, repeat, change and re-present are evolving as they become intertwined with social movements. Taste determines the boundaries of high and low culture through signs without fully describing them, and kitsch stretches these boundaries and expands the gray zone between the two sides.” She then adds “A Question of Taste aims to open the subject of taste up for discussion, toward a more inclusive future.”

Museum hours are Tuesdays to Fridays 11 AM to 6 PM. Free entrance for all on Fridays between 4 PM and 6 PM and free entrance for students on “Young Wednesdays”.

Thumbnail image: Gulsun Karamustafa, Watermelon, 1986. Textile, found object, 100 x 143 cm. Photo: Baris Ozcetin. Courtesy of the artist, BuroSarigedik.

Headline image: Hayirli Evlat (Ipek Hamzaoglu, Serra Tansel and Gizem Karakas) ft. Musdef,  Let Yourself Go, 2019. Composition: İbrahim Hekim. Video, 6’08’’ Courtesy of the artist.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us