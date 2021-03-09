TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Arda Ermut appointed GM at Turkey Welfare Fund
Ermut comes with a wealth of experience after serving as head of Turkey's Investment Office, as board member of TWF and Turkish Airlines, and as former head of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies.
Arda Ermut appointed GM at Turkey Welfare Fund
Arda Ermut has been appointed to head Turkey Welfare Fund. / AA
March 9, 2021

Arda Ermut has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) after previous head Zafer Sonmez was dismissed.

Turkey's Official Gazette confirmed the appointment early on Tuesday.

Ermut was the head of Turkey's Investment Office between May 2015 to February 2020, a board member of TWF between September 2018 to November 2020 and a board member of Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines since June 2019.

He is also the former head of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), an umbrella organisation that covers 170 national and regional investment promotion agencies from 130 countries.

Ermut has a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from Turkey's Bogazici University.

Sonmez, appointed in September 2018 as the head of TWF, was a manager at Malaysian Investment Fund Khazanah.

TWF is the owner of or a stakeholder in 23 companies, two licenses and real estate, including state lenders Ziraat Bank, HalkBank and VakifBank; the country's stock exchange market Borsa Istanbul; Turkish Airlines; GSM giants Turkcell and Turk Telekom and natural gas firm Botas.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also the chairman of the board of TWF.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us