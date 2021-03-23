WORLD
UN chief concerned over rise in violence against people of Asian descent
The statement from the world body chief Antonio Guterres comes days after a deadly US shooting left at least eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.
In this file photo, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, on December 17, 2020. / Reuters
March 23, 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, a UN spokesman has said.

While the UN statement does not single out any countries, it comes after a shooting in Atlanta earlier this month left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.

READ MORE:Six Asian women among eight killed in US spa shootings

The shooting stoked fears among those in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, which has reported a spike in hate crimes since March 2020 when then-President Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus."

"The world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination, incitement to hatred in the media and on social media platforms, and incendiary language by those in positions of power," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said.

"In some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred," he said.

During a visit to Atlanta on Friday, US President Joe Biden deplored a surge in anti-Asian violence and asked all Americans to stand together against hate.

READ MORE:Asian-Americans buy more guns amid a surge in hate crimes

SOURCE:Reuters
