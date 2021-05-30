Anadolu Efes have won the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title by defeating Barcelona 86-81 in the final.

The Spanish side made a better start to the game on Sunday and the score was 22-15 in favor of Barcelona when the first quarter ended at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

In the second quarter, Anadolu Efes responded and recovered from a 10-point deficit, completing the first half with a 39-36 lead.

Turkish side took control in the third quarter, taking a 65-58 lead going to the final period.

Barcelona showed a fight and overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but their efforts were not enough to beat the Istanbul side, who lifted their first EuroLeague title with a 86-81 victory.

EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic led Anadolu Efes to victory with 25 points and Shane Larkin scored 21 points, making 12 of 12 free throws.

Sertac Sanlİ also added 12 points.

Cory Higgins was the highest scorer of Barcelona with 23 points, Kyle Kuric finished with 18 points, Brandon Davies had 17 points.

Anadolu Efes became the second Turkish team to win the trophy after Fenerbahce were crowned the EuroLeague champions in 2017.