Bruce Springsteen plans June return to Broadway for vaccinated audience
“I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” the rocker said in a statement.
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, November 4, 2019, in New York. / AP
June 8, 2021

The Boss just can't quit Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway.” Performances at the St. James Theatre begin June 26 with an end date set — at least for now — for September 4.

“I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” the rocker said in a statement.

READ MORE: Broadway to reopen on September 14 at full capacity

“Springsteen on Broadway” debuted in 2017 and was extended three times, finally closing in late 2018. Columbia Records put out a two-disc soundtrack of “Springsteen on Broadway” and a filmed version of the show is on Netflix.

In the show, Springsteen performs 15 songs — including “My Hometown,” “Thunder Road,” and “Born in the USA” — and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey. Some of the stories will be familiar to readers of his autobiography, and he even reads from it. His wife, Patti Scialfa, accompanies him for “Brilliant Disguise.”

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

READ MORE:Broadway extends shutdown until May 2021

SOURCE:AP
