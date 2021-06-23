WORLD
Deadly Lahore bombing strikes near militant leader’s residence
Investigators are trying to determine whether the blast near Hafiz Seed’s house was caused by a suicide bombing or remote detonation.
Security officials inspect the site of an explosion in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on June 23, 2021. / AA
June 23, 2021

A powerful bomb went off near the residence of a jailed anti-India militant leader in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, killing at least four people and wounding 15 others.

The blast happened in the Johar Town neighbourhood, provincial police chief Inam Ghani told reporters on Wednesday. 

He said officers were still trying to determine whether it was a suicide bombing or the bomb was remotely detonated.

Ghani said some police officers were also among the wounded persons.

He confirmed that the bombing happened near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head. 

Saeed is the founder of an outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

TV footage showed badly damaged homes, and many residents said it was a bomb attack. 

Doctors say some of the wounded were in critical condition.

