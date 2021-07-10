POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Barty beats Pliskova to win Wimbledon women's singles title
Ash Barty defeats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her second Grand Slam title, which also came on 50th anniversary of fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown.
Barty beats Pliskova to win Wimbledon women's singles title
Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds her trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in London, on July 10, 2021. / AFP
July 10, 2021

Ashleigh Barty has won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian, who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley's iconic scallop one she sported in 1971, added on Saturday the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.

"I hope I made Evonne proud," said Barty.

First 3-set final since 2012

It was the first women's Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

Barty on Saturday had looked like cruising to victory after soaring into a 4-0 lead over her opponent, the Australian's start so blistering that she won the first 14 points.

However, 29-year-old Pliskova steadied herself and also due to Barty faltering on several occasions especially serving for the match in the second set the Czech took it into a decider.

Barty got the break early and with one or two wobbles she got herself over the line sinking to her knees, her hands over her face in disbelief.

She wiped a couple of tears away before climbing up to the player's box, just like her compatriot Pat Cash did when he won the Wimbledon men's title in 1987.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us