WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daughter of Afghan ambassador abducted, tortured in Pakistan
Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals before being released, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said.
Daughter of Afghan ambassador abducted, tortured in Pakistan
FILE PHOTO: Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil.
July 17, 2021

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Silsila Alikhil, daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home. 

In a statement issued on their official website, Afghanistan's foreign ministry said that Alikhil has been released from the kidnappers' captivity and is under medical care at the hospital.

It strongly condemned such "heinous act", expressing deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was abducted on Friday and was severely tortured for several hours by unknown individuals on her way home, according to the ministry.

It called on the Pakistan government to take immediate actions to ensure the security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as immunity of the diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions. 

"While the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs is following the matter with the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest time possible," it added. 

READ MORE:PM Khan: Afghan Taliban 'sensing victory', won't listen to Pakistan

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us