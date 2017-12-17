WORLD
Pregnant students in Sierra Leone offered alternative education
Two years ago, the Sierra Leone government banned visibly pregnant girls from school and taking exams, claiming the girls would set a 'bad example' for their peers.
In this photo, students seen attending a health class Magbama village of Tonkolili in Sierra Leone on October 19, 2017. / AFP
One in three women who fall pregnant in Sierra Leone are underage, and the World Health Organisation says teenage pregnancy is the leading cause of death for mothers in Sierra Leone.

Two years ago, the Sierra Leone government banned visibly pregnant girls from school and taking exams, claiming the girls would set a 'bad example' for their peers.

Under international pressure not to stop these girls from receiving an education, the government set up alternative classes for them last year.

TRT World'sGladys Njoroge Morgan has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
